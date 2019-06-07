Garden Tour Offers Rare Glimpse of Private Gardens

Come and explore 12 gardens in the historic Charlestown neighborhood on Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nestled behind stately brick facades and tidy clapboard homes, these gardens are hidden oases of beauty and calm. Inspiration abounds, with gardens that take advantage of their shady courtyards, or spaces that reflect the long history of these special homes. One such home on the tour abuts the historic Bunker Hill Cemetery, which itself will be open during the tour, giving rare access to this important place.

The tour begins at the Gardens for Charlestown Community Garden, where participants will receive the guide book that will gain the admission to all the gardens on the route. New to the tour this year are links on the map to participating shops, restaurants and cafes in the neighborhood-wonderful places for a break along the route.

Gardens for Charlestown is a beautiful open garden space hosting 65 individually worked plots tended by 85 gardeners, all of whom live in Charlestown. The garden hosts numerous community programs and events, including a partnership with the Harvard Kent School which brings hand-on gardening and nutrition experiences to BPS children, while enhancing reading, math and science skills. All proceeds from the tour support Gardens for Charlestown’s educational programs, garden maintenance, and mission of greenspace preservation.

Advance tickets are available for purchase online at a reduced rate of $30. (Day of Tour price is $35.00 at the Community Garden.) To purchase advance tickets, please go to www.gardensforcharlestown.com/events. You can pay by credit card or PayPal, or else reserve your ticket online and pay by check.

Gardens for Charlestown and the start of the tour is conveniently located at the intersection of Main and Bunker Hill Streets, two blocks from the Sullivan Square T-Station. There is free street parking available, as well as MBTA bus service (#92 or #93) from Haymarket Station directly to the garden.