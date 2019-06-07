Five Boston Harborwalk Signs Now Offer Audio Recordings For the Visually Impaired

Visually impaired individuals using the Boston Harborwalk in Charlestown and East Boston now have the option of listening to audio recordings describing the information contained on five interpretive signs.

The five signs were designed by the Friends of the Boston Harborwalk (FBHW), working closely with local waterfront developers and property owners, to enhance residents’ and visitors’ knowledge of the area’s history, topography and other remarkable features.

Partnering with the Perkins School for the Blind recording studio, the FBHW recently added audio files to each sign. The recordings can be accessed by scanning the QR code on each sign or by going directly to the webpages: BosHW.us/1801; BosHW.us/1802; BosHW.us/1803; BosHW.us/1901, and BosHW.us/1902. The webpages also include additional information and Spanish translations.

“The idea to add listening capabilities came from someone participating in one of our Harborwalk tours,” explained Liz Nelson Weaver, leader of the FBHW signage team. “One of our team members then reached out to Perkins, who have been incredibly helpful and supportive.”

The FBHW team is also grateful to the Boston Marine Society for generously funding this additional component.

FBHW is a volunteer organization, affiliated with Boston Harbor Now, promoting greater awareness and public enjoyment of Boston’s 43-mile Harborwalk.