St. John School Auction Raises Money for Art, Music Room Renovation

On May 17, the St. John School community came together to raise funds for a major renovation of the Art/Music room, slated to take place this summer. Over 140 parents, faculty and special guests enjoyed an evening of fun while they attended the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Our Emcee, Doug Meehan, Co-Anchor of News Center 5 and our Auctioneer Larry Lannan of Boston Harbor Auctions added to the wonderful success of this major fundraiser. We would like to thank our major sponsors: Hays Companies, Craig Lake Team LLC, United Site Services,

Century Bank, The Golden Goose Market, The Hussey Dewey Group at Morgan Stanley, Michele Brocca & Sabrina Paganoni, Frank Bertolino, DePasquale Ventures, Martignetti Companies and Shaker Glen Construction. Also, a special thanks to our media sponsor: The Independent Newspapers.

St. John School, located in the heart of Boston’s North End is a faith based value-centered learning community dedicated to fostering the growth of each student in spirit, mind and body. Welcoming pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students, we utilize innovative programs and a standards base curriculum to educate the whole child.

If you would like more information about St. John School, please contact Vincenza DeLeo/Admissions at 617-227-3143 ext.102 or email at [email protected]