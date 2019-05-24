Annual Beacon Hill Art Walk Set for June 2

The 30th Annual Beacon Hill Art Walk is your opportunity to see original art created by local artists in remarkable and unexpected locations. Visitors will get a rare look into private gardens, alleyways, and courtyards in one of Boston’s most beautiful and intriguing neighborhoods as residents open their secluded spaces for artists to exhibit their work. The Beacon Hill Art Walk is a free event that will take place rain or shine on Sunday, June 2, from 12 – 6 p.m. On this one day each year the public has a unique invitation to stroll Beacon Hill’s North Slope and purchase one-of-a-kind art from more than 75 artists working in a wide array of media including painting, photography, works on paper, mixed media, sculpture, and ceramics.

In addition to the enchanting setting, vibrant art displays, and conversations with the artists themselves, music also plays an important role in the Beacon Hill Art Walk. Throughout the day live music accompanies visitors as dozens of musicians perform in string quarters, folk and fiddle groups, and with Native American Flutes. The music along with the artwork and enchanting setting make the Beacon Hill Art Walk an event not to miss.

Event attendees will follow a self-directed route up and down Revere and Phillips streets and the picturesque walkways that extend from those streets. Maps will be available at two locations — one table will be located between 135 and 137 Charles St. and one will be at the corner of Cambridge and West Cedar streets – and also can be found online at beaconhillartwalk.org. The Beacon Hill Art Walk is a rain or shine event and maps will indicate any location changes due to inclement weather.

For more information about on participating artists and musicians, directions to the site, and the downloadable event map, visit www.beaconhillartwalk.com.