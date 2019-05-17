News First Communion by Patriot-Bridge Staff • May 17, 2019 • 0 Comments The 2019 St. Francis de Sales First Communion class received the Blessed Sacrament on May 5 by Fr. Daniel J. Mahoney, Pastor. After the Mass, the Crowning of the Blessed Mother took Place. Crowning the Blessed Mother was done by Addison MacRoberts as Skylar Blu Fritzgerald looked on after reciting The Memorare. First Communicants included: Camryn Collier, Lillian Cullen, Skylar Blu Fritzgerald, Brooke Harmon, Andrew Howell, Addison MacRoberts, Sean McHugh, and Lincoln Rockhill.