Lashus Chosen as Chief Marshal of Battle of Bunker Hill Day Parade

With only a little over a month left until Bunker Hill Day and all of the events that go with it, Parade Committee Chair Arthur Hurley announced this week that they have named Milton Lashus as Chief Marshal for 2019.

The Parade will take place this year on Sunday, June 16.

Lashus, who lives on Parker Street in the Lost Village, is very closely associated with the American Legion and serves as the state’s Department Adjutant. He said the Parade will be closely associated with the Bunker Hill Post’s 100th Anniversary because the Post started on June 17, 1919 – exactly 100 years on Bunker Hill Day.

“I’m new to this part of Charlestown, but not to Charlestown,” he said. “I grew up in Charlestown and went to the old Warren School and the old Harvard School, and to the Eddie’s (Edwards School). When they tore down the West End, my family came to Charlestown and were on Park Street near the Training Field. Bunker Hill Day, that was the biggest day of the year and we all looked forward to it back in the 1960s. I actually marched in the Jr. Knights Drum and Bugle Corps in the Parade. It was the biggest event of the year.”

Lashus left Charlestown during high school and entered the U.S. Army in 1969. After serving, he embarked on a career with the state Department of Corrections and the City of Boston.

When the City required employees to move back to Boston, Lashus moved back home and took up residence on Elm Street where he rented from the Cahill family. About seven years ago, he moved to Parker Street where he now lives.

In addition to the great entries into the Parade, this year they will have the National Commander of the American Legion, Brett P. Reistad, and the National President of the American Legion, Kathy Duncan. Both will be in Charlestown to march in the 2019 Parade.

Through his involvement in the American Legion, Lashus has a long history marching in the Battle of Bunker Hill Day Parade that goes back to the 1970s.

“I marched many times in the Parade back then,” he said. “It was known as Heartbreak Hill going up to the Monument.”

More information on this year’s Parade activities and fundraising will be forthcoming soon.