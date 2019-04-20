Options Running Out For Post Office, Officials Ask for Help

The Charlestown Post Office is running out of options, officials said, after a plan to relocate in the Bunker Hill Mall has seemingly fell through.

Kurtis Bullard, a real estate specialist with the USPS, said there had been a plan to relocate to a dentist office within the mall, but that recently fell through. Now, he said, they are calling on the public and Charlestown’s realtors to help them find a suitable location.

“If anyone knows about any location, send that information my way because we are having challenges locating viable solutions for this retail post office,” he said this week…There was a plan for quite a while to relocate into a dentist office in the Mall. The timing was just not working out though.”

The Post Office lease at the current location in the Mall (next to CVS) ran out in December 2018, but it has been extended for a time until the CVS is ready to begin construction on its expansion into the space.

Now, with that construction looming, it seems time if of the essence and, perhaps, the community will need to come through for the USPS to save the location.

Anyone who would like to suggest an option can reach Bullard at [email protected] or by phone at (336) 430-4937.