Encore Unveils Reservation System for Rooms, Suites

Looking for an overnight at the new Encore Boston Harbor?

Better pack the savings account.

After a review by the Independent, rooms for an overnight, weekend stay in July begin at $825 a night for the Premier King room, and go all the way up to $3,075 a night for the Signature Harbor Suite overlooking Boston. Naturally, there are more luxurious suites and villas at higher prices, but they are not advertised on the hotel reservation system.

Encore Boston Harbor announced at the end of March it is now accepting room reservations for its $2.6 billion resort, scheduled to open in June 2019.

At first arrival in the garden lobby, guests will discover luxurious design – an experience that continues upon entering the resort’s 671 lavishly appointed guest rooms and suites.

“Our team built full-scale, completely functioning models of every guest room to ensure the lighting and design elements are perfect,” said Robert DeSalvio, president of Encore Boston Harbor. “From the furniture to the carpets and drapes, every guest room detail is custom, bespoke and unique, created exclusively for Encore Boston Harbor. If guests want to relive this experience, they’ll have to come back.”

At 650 square feet, Encore Boston Harbor’s Premier King and Double guest rooms are the largest hotel accommodations in New England. Signature Suites increase to 1,350 square feet; Two-Bedroom Residences are 3,350 square feet; and two limited-availability villas total 5,800 square feet, respectively.

Designed in elegant neutral tones with floor-to-ceiling windows, each room highlights exclusive Wynn Dream Beds, dressed in sumptuous 507-thread-count linens. Tech-friendly conveniences include flat-screen 4K ultra-high-definition televisions, high-speed Wi-Fi, bedside mobile charging devices, and a wireless iPad for one-touch access to room controls, resort information and guest services.

A voice-activation system controls curtains, lighting, heating and air-conditioning, and privacy settings.

Generously sized guest room bathrooms feature separate showers and deep-soaking tubs, dual sinks, marble floors, seated vanity areas with lighted mirrors, and flat-screen, high-definition televisions. Signature robes and slippers are available to guests throughout their stay.

Red Card Members, however, can receive 10 percent off their stays when booking through a Wynn direct booking channel.