Neighborhood Round Up

Charlestown Historical Society seeks volunteers

The mission of the Charlestown Historical Society is to preserve and promote the history of Charlestown, the cornerstone of America. We are looking for volunteers to join our committees. Please visit charlestownhistoricalsociety.org to learn more about us or email [email protected] if you’re interested in being part of the Charlestown Historical Society and preserving our history!

Meet with Councilor Lydia Edwards Tonight

In response to a request by community members, City Councilor Lydia Edwards has scheduled a meeting for the Charlestown community on Thursday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at MGH Health Institutes, 36 First Avenue (Room 5A) in the Navy Yard (just off of Fifth Street).

Councilor Edwards is looking forward to reconnecting with her Charlestown constituents, and will be happy to respond to any questions, including developers’ responses to recent BPDA (Boston Planning and Development Agency) Request for Proposals of development in the Charlestown Navy Yard. You may recall that one proposal called for an “observation (ferris) wheel” at the end of Drydock 2, and a Mississippi River boat-type restaurant and bar to be anchored at Pier 5.

If you have any questions, please contact me at 617-869-1225, or the above email address: [email protected]

Maps of Charlestown’s Historic Structures Are For Sale at our Library

Maps of historic structures in Charlertown are available for sale at our library at 179 Main St. They are sold at the circulation desk during regular library hours. The black-and-white ones sell for $10 and the colored ones sell for $20. The maps make great gifts and they can fit into a standard-sized frame. Proceeds from the sale of these maps are used for programs and events in our branch library.

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry is requesting this week boxes of cereal, beef stew and soup, offering a hot meal, and cans of coffee. Any donation of non-perishable foods that you could make would also be greatly appreciated. Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank at 201 Main St. and at the Parish Center on 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations can be sent to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald, director, at 617-990-7314.

Astronomy Talk at Charlestown Branch Library

Robert A. Gonsalves, Emeritus Professor of Engineering at Tufts, will present a talk with photos on Astronomy and Telescopes at Charlestown Branch Library, 179 Main St., on Monday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. Professor Gonsalves will show the universe as seen through the eyes of the Hubble telescope. He will also discuss the design of telescopes over time, including the James Webb Space Telescope, scheduled for launch in 2021. Come, see some beautiful pictures, learn a little about our universe, and ask some questions. For more information, call the branch at 617-242-1248.