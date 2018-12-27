NEMPAC and Boston Landmarks Orchestra Delivers Standing Room only Messiah Concert

With an audience of more than 300 people, the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) and Boston Landmarks Orchestra together presented the fourth annual Handel’s Messiah, Part I, Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the recently renovated St. Leonard’s Church in the North End.

This concert was free and the venue was packed, standing room only.

To welcome the Holiday Season, the program featured the beautifully precise Boston Landmarks Orchestra directed by Christopher Wilkins; the energetic One City Choir directed by Daniel Mahoney, the angelic voices of NEMPAC Youth Choir directed by Alexandra Dietrich; and the superb professional soloists Teresa Wakim (soprano), Emily Marvosh (contralto), Ethan DePuy (tenor), and Junhan Choi (bass).

The combination of quality performances, historical backdrop, and anticipation from a multi-generational audience makes this performance unlike any you will see in the City of Boston.

The crowd pleasing Hallelujah chorus concluded this beloved performance, including an encore where attendees sang along with the choir and orchestra. You can see more clips from Ethan DePuy and the Youth Choir’s rendition of “Silent Night.”

The “Messiah” performance has become a tradition, a gift for Bostonians and music-lovers who want to visit Boston’s Little Italy during the holiday season. Attendees get to experience art and culture through a production that brings together both professional and amateur singers and musicians to create a meaningful, unforgettable experience for all.

This concert was generously sponsored by Lucia Ristorante and the Frattaroli Family in Loving Memory of Mark F. Frattaroli.