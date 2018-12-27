Letter to the Editor

Thank you Bunker Hill Associates

Dear Editor,

The swimmers, families, staff and Board of the Charlestown Community Center want to extend a very heartfelt thank you to all of the members of the Bunker Hill Associates for their incredibly generous donation to our swim team program. Your thoughtfulness and support will help to make this season truly special and we honestly cannot thank you enough. We would love it if the Associates could come to the Community Center to watch one of our home swim meets this season.

Robert McGann

Charlestown

Community Center