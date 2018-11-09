CNC Community Corner

Due to Election Day, the monthly meeting of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council will be held tonight, Thursday, Nov. 8 at 7p.m .in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford St. The public is encouraged to attend.

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council wishes to announce that it will be holding an election for its 7 at-Large Council seats on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, for a two year term beginning in January 2019. Candidates are required to collect 25 signatures from Charlestown residents to secure a spot on the ballot. Candidates must be 18 years of age or older and reside in Charlestown. Completed nomination papers were due Oct. 26