Marijuana Dispensary to have First Community Meeting Oct 30

The Bloominus company will have its official City community outreach meeting Oct. 30 for the proposed marijuana dispensary at 116 Cambridge St. on the other side of I-93.

The meeting is the first step in the process for any proposed dispensary in the City of Boston, with a stop at the Zoning Board of Appeals the next step in the process.

Former City Councilor Sal LaMattina has been coordinating the outreach to the community and has called for the meeting with the Town on Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall.

There will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions and to discuss the matter more in-depth. It is the first community meeting that the company has scheduled.

Questions should be directed to Mayoral Liaison Quinlan Locke at (617) 635-3549.

There are no marijuana dispensaries in Charlestown now, but one does exist on the other side of Sullivan Square on Broadway, Somerville.