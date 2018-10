Anne Grimes Rand (R), president of the USS Constitution Museum, shook hands with Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, as Navy Secretary Richard Spencer looks on. As part of Friday’s events, the three organizations signed a memorandum of understanding regarding how they will closely partner for the “new” Navy Yard in the future. Zinke also announced a $3 million commitment to help begin to lay plans regarding the renovation of the vacant Hoosac Building for a new Constitution Museum.