Generous Donor Pledges $50,000 Match to USS Constitution Museum

A generous donor has pledged to match all gifts up to $50,000 until March 31, 2018, announced the USS Constitution Museum this week.

This is an exciting opportunity for supporters of the Charlestown non-profit to double their impact, said the museum.

The Museum’s admission is by suggested donation, thus its operations and activities exploring the legacy of USS Constitution are sustained through the contributions of visitors and committed supporters. This match means that all donations received this month will go twice as far in helping the Museum to share “Old Ironsides”’ stories of service and sacrifice.

“This generous dollar-for-dollar match will create a lasting impact on the students we serve,” said Anne Grimes Rand, USS Constitution Museum president. “Particularly through our new program All Aboard ‘Old Ironsides’, an education initiative that integrates learning in the Museum and aboard USS Constitution.”

All Aboard is a collaboration with the U.S. Navy that brings the Museum’s hands-on, minds-on approach onto the decks of USS Constitution for the first time. Taught by museum educators and Navy sailors, the program will enable Boston students to experience history where it happened.

Contributions can be made online at www.ussconstitutionmuseum.org/support/donate/.