Dollar Tree Locates in Former St Catherine’s Church

The former St. Catherine’s Church on Vine Street will be the new home to a Dollar Tree retail store in the next few months, and according to a recent building permit taken out, perhaps much more.

The Dollar Tree store has been rumored to be coming to Charlestown for a few months, but this week the company announced that it would be locating to 45 Vine St. – the former church now owned by Mike Rauseo, a Charlestown-based developer who lives in Rockport.

“Dollar Tree continues to grow and we are proud to be part of the Charlestown community,” said Kayleigh Painter, a spokesperson for the Virginia-based company that also operates Family Dollar stores too. “The new Charlestown Dollar Tree store is scheduled to open in May 2018.

The 9,954 square foot store will be located at 45 Vine St.”

Painter said the stores have items that are $1 or less and are open seven days a week and offer value and convenience shopping. A store of that size, she said, typically employs 12 to 20 associates.

The Inspectional Services Department (ISD) had a permit from St. Catherine’s owner Michael Rauseo from Dec. 5. The permit is also posted on the property.

In addition to the retail venture with Dollar Tree, the permit lists the following uses:

Business with accessory drive-through

Concert Hall

Offices

Restaurant

Fitness Center

Parking Lot.

The permit is for $150,000 and does not include any exterior work, only interior work.

Rauseo could not be reached to elaborate on the additional plans aside from Dollar Tree.

The Dollar Tree is hiring, though, for its Charlestown store and interested applicants can apply online at www.dollartree.com or in person at the store location closer to the opening date.