DCR to Replace Skating Rink Chiller with New $1.2 Million System

As the Emmons Horrigan O’Neil skate rink shuts down for the season, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced that they will be installing a brand new, energy efficient refrigeration equipment.

The DCR told the Patriot Bridge that the DCR has invested $12 million in new refrigeration equipment at nine rinks in the area, including the Charlestown rink.

“The Baker-Polito administration remains committed to providing recreational opportunities for people of all abilities, and the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s recent investment made at Emmons Horrigan O’Neil Memorial Rink in Charlestown continues that commitment, and ensures the public has a high level of access within the state parks system, including facilities such as ice skating rinks, to benefit from,” said Troy Wall, a spokesman for the DCR.

In Charlestown, the current equipment is 40 years old and horribly inefficient. It will be replaced by a $1.2 million new system that includes a touch-screen, modular-chiller controller, a system that utilizes 100 percent of waste heat, a low refrigerant charge and remote monitoring.

The new system will also reduce energy consumption by about 40 percent and reduce maintenance costs for repair.

Most importantly, the new chiller will improve the reliability and ice quality by using the new automated systems.

The new system at the Charlestown rink is expected to be installed during the off-season and is anticipated to be fully operations for the start of skating season this fall.

The DCR said the change will allow visitors to the rink to be able to continue to depend on high quality ice skaing equipment for many years to come.

Other rinks that also got new equipment included Bajko Memorial Rink (Hyde Park), Connell Memorial Rink (Weymouth), Devine Memorial Rink (Dorchester), Flynn Memorial Rink (Medford), LoConte Memorial Rink (Medford), Murphy Memorial Rink (South Boston), Reilly Memorial Rink (Brighton), and Shea Memorial Rink (Quincy).