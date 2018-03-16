Police Briefs 03-15-2018

Charlestown Beat

Robbery – Bank

03/06/18 – Officers responded to Austin Street for a report of a bank robbery. A witness stated an unknown male approached the counter and demanded money. No note was given, but the suspect did show a knife. The victim complied, and the suspect fled towards Main Street. Detectives are investigating.

Robbery – Commercial

03/06/18 – Officers responded to Medford Street for a robbery in progress. The victim stated two suspects entered the store, one brandished a handgun and demanded money. The suspects took money from the cash register and also stole scratch tickets. As a result of the subsequent investigation, the two individuals were identified, and charges will be sought in Charlestown Court.

Disorderly Person

03/09/18- As a result of a radio call to Decatur Street for a disturbance, an individual was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct.

Liquor Law Violation

03/09/18 – Officers responded to Washington Place for a report of a loud party. As a result of the subsequent investigation, several people will be charged in Charlestown Court for various liquor law violations.