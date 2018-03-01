Dr Tuck Receives Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award

Charlestown resident Inez Tuck, PhD, MBA, MDiv, RN, FAAN, Dean of the School of Nursing at MGH Institute of Health Professions, has received a 2018 Excellence in Nursing Education Award from the New England Regional Black Nurses Association.

Dr. Tuck, who since 2016 has led the nursing program at the Charlestown Navy Yard graduate school, was recognized for her history of innovation and vision that has marked her 35-year career as a nurse, as a nurse educator, and nursing education leader.

“It is humbling to be recognized for my leadership by an organization whose goal is to increase the number of African American nurses in the workforce and help to determine the health care needs of African Americans throughout New England,” said Dr. Tuck, adding that the organization was formed by E. Lorraine Baugh, an Honorary Trustee at the MGH Institute who was the first chair of the school’s Board of Trustees.

“Dr. Tuck is a transformational leader who embraces transparency, collaboration and clear, consistent communication,” said Patricia Lussier-Duynstee, assistant nursing dean at the MGH Institute. “Her vision for improving nursing education, aligning education with practice, creating and maintaining a safe environment for student learning, and developing faculty and staff to realize professional goals while impacting the future of nursing through nursing education is realized in her multi-focused work.”