The CNC is pleased to announce that 25 Charlestown non-profit organizations attended one of the tutorials required to submit an application for a 2018 Spaulding-CNC Community Partnership Grant. For these organizations the application is due this Friday, January 19 by 5 p.m. Additional information is available in the Guideline document on the Community Fund page of the CNC Web site http://www.charlestownneighborhoodcouncil.org . We look forward to learning more about these programs.