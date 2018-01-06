Police Briefs 01-04-2018

Charlestown Beat

Vandalism

12/25/17- A victim on Polk Street reported that both her and her husband’s vehicles had their windows smashed out. The victim believes this might be a result of a prior dispute, and the matter is under investigation,

Larceny

12/27/17 – A victim on Corey Street reported that she received a text message from Western Union stating that transactions have taken place on her account without her knowledge. The matter is under investigation.

Larceny

12/28/17 – A Chinese food delivery-driver stated as he making a delivery on Decatur Street a black male approached him, punched him in the face and tried to take the food without paying. The suspect then fled the area.

Detectives are investigating the matter.