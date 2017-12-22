Police Briefs 12-21-2017

Charlestown Beat

Larceny from a Building

12/12/17 – A victim on Monument Street reported she left her office for a moment, and when she returned, she saw that her iPhone was missing. The matter is under investigation.

Larceny

12/13/17 – A victim on Monument Avenue reported she heard a UPS truck pull up to her home, but when she went out to get the package, she saw a black male walking away with the it, fleeing towards Main Street. Officers searched the area for the suspect to no avail.

Larceny

12/15/17 – A victim on Green Street reported unknown person(s) stole a package left by his front door. The victim said this is the fifth time this has happened.

Burglary – Residential

12/16/17 – As a result of a radio call for a burglary on Third Avenue, an individual was placed under arrest and charged with breaking and entering.