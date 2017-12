The Spaulding-Charlestown Neighborhood Council Community Partnership Fund announces the third year of funding. There will be a second tutorial on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at 7 p.m. also at the American Legion Hall. Please note that attending one of these tutorials is required for submission. Applications will be due on Friday, January 19, 2018, by 5 p.m. Additional information is available on the CNC website http://www.charlestownneighborhoodcouncil.org.