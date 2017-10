The Ward 2 Democratic meeting held its annual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Blackmoor Kitchen to hear from candidates and decide on any endorsements.

Organizers of the event reported that the Committee has endorsed Mayor Martin Walsh for the mayoral seat.

In the City Council at-large, they have endorsed Council President Michelle Wu and Councilors Annissa Essaibi George and Ayanna Pressley.

There were no other endorsements in any other Council races.