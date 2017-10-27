Jack Kelly Endorses Lydia Edwards for Boston City Council District 1

Jack Kelly, lifelong Charlestown resident and former city councilor-at-large candidate, endorsed Lydia Edwards for district one Boston city councilor.

“I am proud to endorse Lydia Edwards for Boston City Council to represent East Boston, the North End, and my beloved home of Charlestown,” said Kelly. “Lydia will bring a fresh perspective, an independent voice and above all else, a relentless advocacy for all residents of Charlestown.

“Lydia and I met initially as opponents. Over the course of the summer, she knocked on my door, as she did for many of my neighbors. I was impressed by her tenacious intellect, experience and desire to learn about all of the important issues facing our community. In addition, Lydia’s willingness to listen and receive feedback from those in recovery, demonstrate her ability to lead on day one for all.”

Kelly said the Town needed bold leadership as it faces many large projects in the near future.

“We need bold, independent leadership as Charlestown faces major projects like One Charlestown, the North Washington Street Bridge, and Wynn Casino. I trust Lydia do to right by our neighborhood and I know she’ll stand with us,” he said. “I hope my neighbors in District 1 will join me in voting for Lydia on November 7th.”

Edwards said she and Kelly met as opponents first, and then became friends.

“Jack’s endorsement means a lot to me,” said Edwards. “His personal journey deserves an immense of amount of respect. But more than just his personal story, his work in Charlestown on many of the issues we face in District 1 – such as traffic, addiction prevention and housing is something I highly value. I am beyond humbled to receive his support.

“We met as opponents and became friends while we discussed ideas for recovery, traffic and the need for strong, independent leadership in Charlestown. If elected, I will continue to rely on Jack for his friendship, guidance and leadership for all of District 1, but especially Charlestown.”

Edwards, a public interest attorney and community advocate, is no stranger to public service. She has spent her career fighting for women and working families. In her role as the Deputy Director of the city’s new Office of Housing Stability, she found innovative solutions to mitigating Boston’s housing crisis and stood up for vulnerable members of our community by co-founding East Boston’s community soup kitchen.