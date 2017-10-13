Stephen Passacantilli Endorsed by Boston Fire and Police Unions

Stephen Passacantilli, a local civic leader and Boston Public Schools parent running for District 1 City Council has been endorsed by Boston’s two largest public safety unions, Boston Fire Fighters Local 718 and the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association. Passacantilli recently topped the ticket in the Municipal Preliminary Election held on September 26.

Passacantilli said, “Every day, Boston’s Bravest and Finest put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. I am so honored to have the support of the incredible men and women who risk so much to make Boston safe for all of its residents. As City Councilor, I will always prioritize keeping our streets safe and livable for all families and seniors in Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End.”

Many know Passacantilli from his years of public service across Boston. He is a lifelong resident of the North End where he has been deeply involved as past president of his local civic association and through local charities and community organizations like North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and the North End Beautification Committee. Passacantilli is also an active Boston Public Schools parent and serves on the board of the Gavin Foundation.

Passacantilli and his wife, Renée, are raising their two children, Grace and Evan, just around the corner where he grew up in the North End.