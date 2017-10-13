Passacantilli,Edwards to Face-Off in Debate in Charlestown, Oct 18

By Seth Daniel

The first of what will likely be many debates between the two District 1 City Council candidates will take place on Weds., Oct. 18, in the Charlestown Navy Yard.

Christine Colley of the Navy Yard Community Association announced this week that they have scheduled a forum on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. in 36 First Avenue (MGH Institutes of Health).

“We believe the residents of Charlestown would like to hear more about the two candidates and they said they wanted to have debates,” said Colley. “We asked them both and they both eagerly accepted. We’re excited to start things out.”

Candidate Lydia Edwards of East Boston and Candidate Stephen Passacantilli of the North End both confirmed through their campaigns that they will participate on Oct. 18.

Both also said they are looking forward to scheduling future debates in Charlestown – and the rest of the district – and would make those public very soon.

The Navy Yard Community Association began about two years ago and is not to be confused with the separate Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard.

Colley said the Community Association is particularly interesting in activating the waterfront, public transportation, open space and recreational uses.