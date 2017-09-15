Fire Causes $100K in Damages to Lyndeboro Street Building

By Seth Daniel

A two-alarm fire ripped through the top floor of a home on Lyndeboro Street on Thursday morning, Sept. 7.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 24 Lyndeboro Street – off of Middlesex Street – around 7:30 a.m.

Fire was showing upon arrival in the top floor, and a second alarm was quickly sounded.

The 2 ½ story wooden house was occupied, but there were no injuries. The two people inside were evacuated, but displaced.

Boston Fire reported they were able to stay with family in the aftermath.

One firefighter was treated at the scene and transported by Boston EMS for minor burns.

The damage is estimated to be in the range of $100,000 – with most of the visible damage to a dormer on the roof.