Letters to the Editor

ON QUINN SCHOLARS

Dear Editor:

Commencing with Robert Irgens in 1970, we have a stellar group of Quinn Scholars. As the first woman recipient in 1977 Ann Marie Duffy has brought an abundance of pride to her community and most importantly her family. The 1976 winner was Arthur Crotty, followed by his brother David in 1978. On 5/21/2017 we were indeed privileged to award Patrick O’Brien Kelly, as the 2017 Quinn Scholar. Patrick became the second double selection as his sister Kiersten R. Kelly won the scholarship in 2013. A most accomplished student at Pope John XXIII High School, Patrick was the Captain of his Basketball and Baseball Team, who was known as, “Mr. Pope John” as the middle child of Kevin and Ann Marie Kelly, Patrick has demonstrated a keen awareness of what his heritage is, and continues to sup port his beloved community. Following in the tradition of his grandparents, giving back to the community is paramount to him.

Soon the Monk, Patrick will attend St. Joseph College, in Maine, don’t fret we are sure he will continue the family structure of the Kelly and O’Brien Families. As he stated in his application, his parents have provided and will continue to provide a Catholic Education for their seven children. As the 48th Quinn Scholar, we echo the words of Caitlyn Oates, the Director of Guidance at Pope John,” Any College or University would be lucky to have a student as genuinely personable, good tempered, and hard working as Patrick.”

All associated with Michael’s Scholarship, were most pleased to grant Patrick the 2017 grant of $7,000.00, which we are most grateful to all our supporters, since our inception on 9/8/1969. Indeed the noble courage and character of Michael has been found in Patrick, who will bring immense pride to his extended family. We only can hark to the sterling words of William Jennings Bryon, to describe Patrick, “ Destiny is not a matter of chance; it is a matter of choice. It is not a thing to be waited for, it is a thing to be achieved.”

Ronan J. FitzPatrick

COMMENTING ON GLOBE ARTICLE

Dear Editor:

As a resident of Charlestown since 1978 I would like to offer some more information to complement Adrian Walker’s op-ed entitled ‘saving the projects’ that appeared in the Boston Globe.

Betty Carrington has had some problems of her own and may no longer be regarded as a spokesperson for residents at Bunker Hill, although she may speak for herself.

Charlestown in particular has been depicted in many movies and may not have the best reputation among the many Boston ‘hoods’ but that aside, Charlestown is one square mile, with about 16,000 residents, and about one-third of that number living at or below federal poverty guidelines. Charlestown is basically a peninsula. Residents, visitors, transients must access the ‘Town’ by a bridge. What complicates the reality in Charlestown is we don’t cast enough votes as other ‘hoods’ to be taken seriously by the mayor or city council. Our city councilor is from East Boston for the very reason that we don’t have enough votes to elect a resident.

As a result of our size and lack of political ‘power’ Charlestown has been a dumping ground for example *MWRA Sludge Plant; Wynn Casino; Sullivan Square; Gilmore Bridge; City Square traffic nightmare most any time day or night.

Getting back to the article on rehabbing the 1,100 low-income units; there is no argument that these units need to be updated. They are in deplorable condition, families living in a third-world environment. No, there is no one in Charlestown who doesn’t want this ‘blight’ to be corrected. What the article is about is basically the reverse of reality. Charlestown is one square mile with an existing population of 16,000. The developer, the BRA (whatever their new name), the Mayor are all jumping up and down exited as can be to get down to work. And load up one square mile with maybe 6,000 new residents and buildings that may tower over the Bunker Hill Monument. No one, including the Mayor is talking about new schools, and infrastructure needs. Let’s make it more difficult for people to get in and out of Charlestown, let’s load up the one supermarket and parking lot.

But you see we don’t have enough voting strength to demand less density. And the Mayor knows that throughout the City, developers are paying into a fund that can be used to support even modestly, a revised development with less density. Moreover, do you know that the 26 acres at lower Bunker Hill Street is sacred ground? The revolution was fought there. And the city says ok, lets build big there. Wow.

Ed Katz

MORE ON GLOBE ARTICLE

Dear Editor:

(The following letter is in response to Adrian Walker’s recent op-ed in the Boston Globe entitled, ‘Saving the Projects.’)

I have lived in Boston for 46 years and 39 of them in Charlestown. I got married and brought up three kids (Townies) here. In the late 1970s Charlestown was a different place . I love this neighborhood and found it to be more warm and friendly than Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Commercial Wharf where I lived prior to Charlestown .

Having a business in downtown Boston I walked to work everyday. I was able to employ Charlestown High School students after school hours and on weekends . After 40 years I still know and see some of these kids! (now in their 50s). Some of these “kids” grew up in the Bunker Hill Housing Development and l became familiar with their living conditions.

With that said I strongly believe these current residents of Bunker Hill Street must have quality of life housing.

I must tell you that Sy Mintz’s community alternative plan is not supported by “a small group of boosters,” but by most of CHARLESTOWN !

It would be the same indignation from Charlestown residents if this project location was only for luxury housing.

The density is already challenging residents living here. I moved to the city because I never wanted to be a commuter- I hate automobiles. Charlestown is like the Wild Wild West now with speeding cars, cars going through red lights, stop signs and small children in crosswalks. Cars do not stop to let these same children pass. No police are anywhere to be found.

Having worked in Mainland China for over a quarter of a century and having seen the pollution and stress of life grow in Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou and many other cities after their populations grew too dense to support healthy and safe living, I am alarmed to see it could happen in Charlestown.

I believe in compassion and working together for a better society, but putting too many people in one square mile will bring about the opposite .

Arthur Colpack