Townie Sports

By Kevin Kelly

A HIDDEN TREASURE

While attending the jam-packed 3rd annual Ryan “Duce” Morrissey Scholarship banquet, in which $12,000 was awarded to deserving “Townie” high school and college students, I came across this gem courtesy of Jack Morrissey. It is a poem written in 1956 by Joe Morrissey (class of ’42) as a tribute to the Charlestown High School state championship hockey team. Joe was a talented writer in his own right with a proclivity for poetry.

TO THE CLASS D CHAMPS

By Joe Morrissey

(written to the tune “In Dear Old Donegal”)

It seems tonight we have with us

The boys who are the champs.

A mighty bunch of players, they,

Who gave their rivals cramps.

Tonight they blush in modesty

As they receive the cheers

From the many people gathered here

Who have watched them these past years.

Some of them are seniors,

juniors and sophomores too.

A big campaign they carried on

For the good old red and blue.

So lift up all your glasses now,

As we present the list

Of the boys who won the Class D “crown,”

Whom fame and fortune kissed.

Meet Considine, Beckwith, Sprague and O’Brien,

Flanagan, Haley, Scanlon and Dole,

Holloway, Martin, Gillen and Roffey,

“Chucky” the guide on the way to their goal.

Barretto and Cowan, Scoff and Paul Lydon,

Fandel, Kennedy, Lord, Brown and Burns,

Desmond, Johnson, Hoey and Tanner,

Dolaher, Moccia, they each took their turns.

Then we have Whalen, Tucker and Reffi,

Batchelder, Heuston, Tryder and “Crash,”

Brian McNeil and Papasodoro,

McLaughlin and Lyman and the big “Smash.”

Now shake hands with his honor, the coach, my boy,

His assistant, the rest of the staff,

The cheerleaders and the waterboy,

We surely must photograph.

And top honors go to Mr. Power,

Oh, that we won’t deny,

He’s as welcome as flowers in May,

To dear old Charlestown High.

MIAA TOURNAMENTS

BASEBALL

Latin Academy baseball has pulled through the Division 3 North tournament, beating Weston by a score os 6-5. They were scheduled to play Lynnfield in Haverhill last night, June 7. Dragon senior Chris Tucker (4-1, 0.87 ERA) and junior Mike Ward (.352 AVG, 16 RBIs) will settle for nothing less than a state championship)…Eastie fell last Saturday to a tough Swampscott team, 7-5. Ace senior Jake Scanlan (7-1, 1.52 ERA) did not start the game, but came in late once the score had gotten away from the starter. Eastie pulled close, but could’t muscle it out.

SOFTBALL

The sophomore Sullivan twins Jordan (.390 AVG, 2 home runs, 21 RBIs) and Taylor (.375 AVG, 4 home runs, 18 RBIs) played a big role for the Revere High softball team, but were shocked in extra innings last Friday at home, losing a heartbreaker to Medford, 7-5…

The Latin Academy Lady Dragons are stocked with Townie players, and were to face Chelsea on the Brighton field yesterday, June 7. The Lady Dragons are looking to make a deep run in the tourney. Sophomore Jessica Rynne (.415 AVG, 12 RBIs), 8th graders Carleigh Schievink (.444 AVG, 16 RBIs) and Mackenzie Nee (.354 AVG, 16 RBIs) and 7th grader Jessica Pistorino (.384 AVG, 6 RBIs) should make an impact.

Cutline –

Photo by Joe Prezioso

Jordan Sullivan slides into home, but found herself out in a contest that put everyone on the edge of their seat in Revere last Friday. The Sullivan twins played hard, as did the rest of the Revere team, but lost in extra innings to Medford, 7-5.