The monthly meeting of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council will be held on Tuesday June 6 at 7pm in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford Street. There will be a presentation by the Appalachian Mountain Club who will be relocating to City Square from Beacon Hill, and the Fire Dept will report on the Engine 50 Firehouse renovations. The public is invited to attend and bring up issues after the presentations during the open floor.