Warren Prescott Continue Strong Collaboration in ‘Hairspray’ Show

One part of the neighborhood took care of another part on Friday night, March 10, as RSM in City Square presented the Warren Prescott Elementary School (WP) with a $110,903 grant as part of the company’s ongoing partnership with the school which started last summer.

The partnership was born out of a call from Mayor Martin Walsh and Supt. Tommy Chang to Boston based businesses to support the local public schools. The call, known as InvestBPS, helps schools and companies match needs.

“We’re so grateful to RSM for their support and for investing in the future of our young people at the Warren Prescott School,” said Mayor Walsh on Friday night.. “InvestBPS allows companies, like RSM, to match interests with school needs, and we are already seeing the powerful results of this collaboration. A big thank you to Warren Prescott School Principal Michele Davis for her leadership and to RSM for helping to strengthen our schools and provide our students with incredible experiences.”

Said Chris MacKenzie of RSM, “For RSM, it’s about giving back to the community in which we live and work. We align our values with our Boston Foundation’s mission to support organizations committed to helping children and their families. When we heard about the Mayor’s call to action and having just visited the Warren Prescott School, we knew we needed to focus our efforts here. The school has such great programs, staff and students. We’re looking forward to a lasting relationship with the Warren Prescott School,” said Chris MacKenzie.

This significant donation will contribute to an overhaul of the lighting system in the auditorium, technology supports for the autism strand and a myriad of academic and enrichment tools identified by the Warren-Prescott school community.

“RSM and Warren-Prescott are a great example of what a productive InvestBPS partnership could look like,” said Boston School Committee Chair Michael O’Neill, a Charlestown resident. “On behalf of the School Committee, I commend both Warren-Prescott and RSM for building a strong relationship that will indeed benefit the students who attend the school.”

On Friday, Mayor Walsh joined MacKenzie, RSM’s Boston Market Managing Partner, Warren Prescott Principal Michele Davis, and Boston Public Schools’ Managing