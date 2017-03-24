Police Briefs 03-23-2017

Aggravated Assault

03/15/17 – Officers responded to a radio call for a person shot on Bunker Hill Street.

On arrival, police observed a female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, and the matter is under investigation

Aggravated Assault

03/15/17 – As a result of a prior call to Main Street for a report of a man threatening another with a knife, officers were able to locate the suspect, who was identified by the victim. The knife was recovered, and the suspect taken into custody.

Aggravated Assault

03/17/17- The victim’s mother reported her daughter was jumped by five teenagers who tried to steal her cell phone.

The victim said one of the females bumped into her, and a fight ensued, resulting in the victim being punched. The group then fled towards the Community College MBTA station. The cell phone was not taken, and police will review a surveillance video of the incident.