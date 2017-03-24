MGH Nursing Program Earns High Marks from US News and World Reports

The Master of Science in Nursing and the Doctor of Nursing Practice programs at MGH Institute of Health Professions in Charlestown attained their highest rankings ever in the new U. S. News & World Report 2018 Best Graduate Schools list. The rankings were released March 14, 2017.

The three-year direct-entry master’s program, in which students are prepared to become nurse practitioners upon graduation, is tied for 63rd – third in Greater Boston, fourth in Massachusetts, and sixth in New England. It is ahead of Northeastern University, University of Massachusetts – Worcester, University of Rhode Island, Fairfield University, University of Vermont, Simmons College, University of Maine, and University of Massachusetts – Lowell among programs ranked by the publication.

The post-professional doctorate, the profession’s terminal clinical degree, is tied for 50th – first in Greater Boston, second in Massachusetts, and third in New England. It is ahead of University of Connecticut, Northeastern University, and University of Massachusetts – Boston among programs ranked by the publication.

“These rankings clearly show that our Master of Science in Nursing and Doctor of Nursing Practice programs at the MGH Institute are acknowledged as being among the best in the country,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Alex Johnson, PhD. “We are thrilled that our faculty, students, and curriculum in the School of Nursing have been recognized for their excellence.”

The IHP also had two other programs highly rated by U.S. News & World Report in 2017, the last time the publication released rankings in the graduate health programs:

The direct-entry Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology in the Department of Communication Sciences & Disorders is tied for 7th—first in New England.

The entry-level Doctor of Physical Therapy is tied for 8th in the country—also first in New England.

The school’s other two graduate professional practice programs, the entry-level Doctor of Occupational Therapy and the entry-level Master of Physician Assistant Studies, will graduate their first students in May 2017 and will be eligible to be ranked in the future.