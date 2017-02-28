By Kevin Kelly

The basketball and hockey high school State Tournament pairings come out later this week, and several Townies are primed for post-season action. Here is a list of “Townie” hoopsters who, incredibly, will all be participating in the MIAA tournament:

Leo Boucher, St. Clement (head coach)

Patrick Kelly, Pope John XXIII (SR/forward)

Rick Rock, Stoneham (SR/forward)

Nicolas Timberlake, Braintree (SR/forward)

Sean Donovan, Melrose (SR/forward)

Liam Fitzpatrick, Winchester (JR/guard)

Luke von Hunnius, St. Clement (JR/center)

Raymond Baez, Charlestown (JR/guard)

Adrianna Timberlake, Braintree (SOPH/forward)

HOCKEY

Noble & Greenough wing Sean Wrenn tallied a goal and an assist in a 4-3 setback to Belmont Hill. Boston Latin defenseman Devin Gallagher notched an assist in the Wolfpack 5-1 conquest of Haverhill.

BASKETBALL

In the latest Boston Herald poll, Pope John XXIII was ranked #4 and St. Clement #5 in Division IV North. On the girls side, Braintree was #3 in Division I South. Braintree forward Adrianna Timberlake threw in 17 points to help the Wamps pulverize #1 ranked and previously unbeaten Revere High by a score of 71-46.

SWIMMING

Mystic Valley junior Samantha Dagle qualified for the Division II State championship in both the 200 Medley Relay and 100 Backstroke. Elms junior Aislinn Carrier was part of the 200 Freestyle Relay that placed 16th at the New England Championships held at Bridgewater St. College.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Army wing Trevor Fidler tallied a goal in the Cadets 4-2 victory over Holy Cross.

EHL UPDATE

In Eastern Hockey League (EHL) action, Brendan Boyle of the Boston Rangers has tallied 5 goals and 2 assists, while Will Ahearn of the Walpole Express has notched 11 goals and 16 assists.

THANK YOU “TOWNIES”

As the 2017 winter sports regular season winds to a close and the MIAA and NCAA tourneys come into view, TOWNIE SPORTS gives a big “shout out” to all of the student athletes who, once again, were sensational ambassadors for Charlestown and provided us with remarkable achievements and lifelong memories.