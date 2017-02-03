Local Teams Compete in Futsal League

February 3, 2017
By

The Bunker Hill Futsal Club, sponsored by Charlestown Youth Soccer, entered three teams this season in the Massachusetts Futsal Association League. It was a great turnout with over 30 boys participating, making up three teams in different age groups. The u12 team had an undefeated season, capping it with a stunning victory over Brookline’s Devo Buzz in the regional championship. The u12 age group have won the regional championship for 3 straight years. The u13 team did not have a winning season, but the boys played tough every game in a difficult division and improved each week. The u14 boys ended the season winning their last 4 games and losing to the eventual champions, club powerhouse Valeo, in a close game 6-5. Thanks to coaches Jonathan DeSouza, Zach Lynde, Chris George and Matt Schindel for volunteering their time and making the season a success. With the increasing popularity of Charlestown Futsal, next winter CYSA will open the registration to include girls teams to enter the league.


