Local Teams Compete in Futsal League

The Bunker Hill Futsal Club, sponsored by Charlestown Youth Soccer, entered three teams this season in the Massachusetts Futsal Association League. It was a great turnout with over 30 boys participating, making up three teams in different age groups. The u12 team had an undefeated season, capping it with a stunning victory over Brookline’s Devo Buzz in the regional championship. The u12 age group have won the regional championship for 3 straight years. The u13 team did not have a winning season, but the boys played tough every game in a difficult division and improved each week. The u14 boys ended the season winning their last 4 games and losing to the eventual champions, club powerhouse Valeo, in a close game 6-5. Thanks to coaches Jonathan DeSouza, Zach Lynde, Chris George and Matt Schindel for volunteering their time and making the season a success. With the increasing popularity of Charlestown Futsal, next winter CYSA will open the registration to include girls teams to enter the league.