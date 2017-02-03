Chloe Cochener Attends Model United Nations forum at Yale

Charlestown resident and Brimmer student Chloe Cochener ’19, daughter of Brigit-Mary Hannula and James Cochener, attended the Yale Model United Nations at Yale University in January. Cochener worked as a representative of Uganda on the Economic and Financial (ECOFIN) Committee. Students in the Brimmer Model UN club spent the fall learning about the nations they represented, researched contemporary international issues, and wrote two position papers on those issues. Students debated and discussed issues such as drug trade, cyber-warfare, global warming, food trade, bio-warfare, and infectious diseases.

Twenty-four Upper School students represented Brimmer at the 43rd Model UN Conference. The Brimmer delegation acted as representatives of Laos, Uganda, and Argentina.

Brimmer and May is a Pre-K-12, coeducational, independent day school which serves a student body from over fifty-one communities in Greater Boston and twelve foreign countries.