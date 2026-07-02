Revolution 250 Distributes Copies of the Declaration of Independence

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Revolution 250 Executive Director Jonathan Lane alongside historical reenactors and printer Gary Gregory met with state representatives at the Massachusetts State House on Thursday, June 25, to deliver hand-printed copies of the Declaration of Independence as part of Delcaration Delivery Day.

Historian and printer Gregory has printed hundreds of copies of the declaration at the Museum of Printing in Haverhill using 18th-century techniques, recreating a labor-intensive process similar to that used in 1776. The effort brings to life a lesser-known chapter of Revolutionary history, the distribution of the Declaration across all Massachusetts cities and towns just weeks after the Founding Fathers drafted the original document on July 4, 1776.

After its adoption, more than 300 printed copies of the Declaration were sent to parishes throughout the state, where they were read aloud to residents by their ministers, and recorded into official town records. Over one hundred of the original copies remain preserved today, with more still being discovered.

Lane, Gregory who portrayed Ezekiel Russell, and other historical reenactors portraying James Warren, Mercy Otis Warren, and William Sever, met with State Representatives Kate Donaghue and Sean Garballey at the House of Representatives Chamber.

Copies of the declaration were handed off to both representatives for distribution in each of their districts. Lane and the reenactors then entered into the House Chamber for photo opportunities and a tour of the State House afterwards.

As part of Declaration Delivery Day, the newly printed reproductions will be distributed to all 351 Massachusetts by July 4, echoing the original journey of the Declaration as it moved from town to town 250 years ago.

“250 years ago, copies of the Declaration of Independence carried a revolutionary message from town to town across Massachusetts, informing ordinary citizens about the birth of a new nation,” said Executive Director Lane. “By recreating that journey today, we are not only honoring the people who first shared these historic words, but also reminding ourselves that the principles of liberty and civic-engagement remain as important now as they were in 1776. It was a privilege to place these reproductions into the hands of our state representatives and help continue this historic tradition.”