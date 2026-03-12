DiDomenico Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary of His School Meals Legislation

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Senator Sal DiDomenico joined Project Bread and the Feeds Kids Coalition at the State House to celebrate 5 years of successful implementation of the state’s Universal School Meals program. DiDomenico’s legislation was instrumental in making free school meals a reality for all students in the Commonwealth. Thanks to this transformative investment, during the last school year alone, over 101 million lunches and over 48 million breakfasts were served for free to students across our state.

DiDomenico shared his pride in this legislative success story at the event, “securing permanent funding for Universal School Meals is one of my proudest accomplishments as a legislator, and it is such a joy to celebrate this program’s years of success with Project Bread and Rep. Andy Vargas. It is so important that we take time to recognize the progress we have made on anti-hunger efforts, and I will continue fighting tirelessly with this incredible coalition until we completely eradicate hunger in our state.”

Universal School Meals helps students learn, keeps children fed, and lifts kids and their families out of poverty. The program has shown to save families up to $1,500 per school-age child each year.