Revolutionary Spaces Awarded $286,000 for Structural Stabilization of Boston’s 1713 Old State House

Revolutionary Spaces has been awarded $286,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) through the Save America’s Treasures grant program, funded through the Historic Preservation Fund and administered by the National Park Service. The federal funding will support critical structural stabilization at Boston’s Old State House, a National Historic Landmark central to the American Revolution and a focal point of the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

The funding, included in the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations legislation, was championed by U.S. Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

“Massachusetts is the birthplace of the American Revolution, and we must protect the historic places that shaped our founding and remind us of the importance of our democratic values,” said Senator Markey. “I’m proud that Senator Warren and I worked together to secure this federal funding to help rehabilitate the Old State House and ensure this National Historic Landmark remains safe and accessible for decades to come.”

The project will stabilize the building’s sub-basement mechanical room and key portions of its historic foundation, reinforcing structural components, mitigating long-term deterioration, and protecting load-bearing elements that support both the 18th-century structure and the busy public plaza above. Located along Boston’s Freedom Trail, the landmark sits amid heavy pedestrian traffic, layered urban infrastructure, and colonial building materials, essential for preserving its integrity.

“Stewardship is a critical responsibility for leaders of today, and in years to come,” said Senator Warren. I am grateful for Revolutionary Spaces’ faithful stewardship of our national landmarks here in Massachusetts.The Old State House has stood tall in Boston through many of our nation’s toughest moments, and this funding is intended to ensure that it endures through the toughest moments to come.”

Constructed in 1713, the Old State House served as the seat of government in Massachusetts and was the site of pivotal events leading to the American Revolution. Over three centuries, it has undergone successive restorations to preserve its historic fabric while accommodating modern infrastructure and public use. As a dense urban site subject to vibration, moisture, and heavy pedestrian traffic, the building requires ongoing conservation planning and targeted capital investment.

“Preserving a building of this age and significance requires careful intervention that strengthens the structure without compromising its historic fabric,” said Nat Sheidley, President and CEO of Revolutionary Spaces. “We are deeply grateful to Senators Markey and Warren for their leadership and advocacy. This funding allows us to address critical structural needs at the foundation level, protect original materials wherever possible, and ensure the landmark remains structurally sound for generations.”

CDS allows members of Congress to support projects in their states that meet pressing local needs and demonstrate strong community backing. A small number of proposals are subsequently funded.

Revolutionary Spaces will continue pursuing additional public and private funding to support ongoing preservation and conservation work at the Old State House. For more information regarding this federal funding or press inquiries, contact [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected].

Revolutionary Spaces stewards the historic Old South Meeting House and Old State House as landmarks, museums, and active civic spaces. Its mission is to bring people together to explore the American struggle to create and sustain a free society—using history as a powerful tool for civic engagement and public dialogue. For more information, go to RevolutionarySpaces.org or follow on social media at @RevSpaces.