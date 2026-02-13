Experience the Bridge of Joy — and enter to win a sculpture of your own

Charlestown residents and visitors are invited to take part in a joyful celebration of public art through the Bridge of Joy Photo Contest, now open through February 17, 2026.

The contest is part of the Bridge of Joy exhibit — a public art installation featuring three large bronze sculptures by internationally renowned artists Gillie and Marc. Installed in the Navy Yard and presented by Navy Yard Garden & Art (NYG&A), the sculptures are here through July 2027 thanks to generous support from community sponsors, civic partners, and the City of Boston Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture.

The exhibit was designed to symbolically reconnect Charlestown’s neighborhoods, which have long been divided by the Tobin Bridge. With themes of kindness, connection, and delight, the sculptures invite passersby to pause, smile, and reflect — creating a “Bridge of Joy” that spans more than geography.

To deepen community engagement, NYG&A is hosting a photo contest that encourages residents to interact with the sculptures in creative ways. Participants can enter by posting a photo of any Bridge of Joy sculpture on Instagram, tagging @navyyardgarden and using the hashtag #bridgeofjoycontest. Up to five entries are allowed per person.

One lucky winner will receive a 12-inch bronze sculpture by Gillie and Marc. Runners-up will receive a coffee table book celebrating the artists’ work.

A selection of standout photographs will also be featured in a public exhibition this spring, offering another opportunity to highlight local creativity and the joyful spirit of Charlestown. Details will be announced as plans are finalized.

The deadline to enter is February 17, 2026 at 9 PM EST.

Whether you’re a seasoned photographer or just snapping a moment of joy on your walk, this is a chance to celebrate art, community, and connection — and maybe take home a piece of it.