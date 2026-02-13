Wu and Age Strong Commission to host cost-saving clinics across Boston neighborhoods to help older residents make ends meet

Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston’s Age Strong Commission has launched a series of in-person cost-savings clinics for Boston’s older adult residents ages 55 and up. Age Strong advocates and partners will meet with and screen older residents for eligibility on potential cost-savings opportunities including SNAP, fuel assistance, Medicare Savings Program, Water/Sewer Discount, Senior Circuit Breaker Tax Credit, property tax savings and deferrals, and more.

“As the cost of living continues to rise for our residents, we’re doing all we can to ensure our older residents are connected to services and resources,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “These in-person clinics hosted across the city by Age Strong will ensure our older adults are connected to every possible resource and aware of every possible way to save money. I encourage all eligible older adults to get connected by signing up for a clinic now through the end of March.”

“Every little bit can help,” said Age Strong Commissioner Emily K. Shea. “Some folks don’t know what programs are out there. At our cost-savings clinics, we’ll help folks save in every way possible.”

The free cost-savings clinics will take place across Boston neighborhoods through March. Residents should make their in-person appointment by calling Age Strong at 617-635-4366. More details are available by visiting www.boston.gov/cost-savings.

February 23 – 27, 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

BCYF Roslindale, 6 Cumins Hwy, Roslindale

March 2, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Veronica B. Smith Senior Center, 20 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Brighton

March 5 – 6, 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Shaw-Roxbury Branch Library, 149 Dudley Street, Roxbury

March 9 – 13, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.The All Saints Episcopal Church, 209 Ashmont Street, Dorchester

March 23 – March 27, 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Boston City Hall, 1 City Hall Square, Boston

City of Boston cost-savings clinics’ city partners include Assessing, Boston Home Center, Civic Organizing, Environment, Veterans Services, Water/Sewer Commission, and Worker Empowerment. Additional partners include ABCD, Eversource, and National Grid.

For us, strength comes in many forms. Strength of community. Of cultures. Of experiences. Strength to embrace new chapters and opportunities. We believe that Bostonians who are 55+ make our city strong and vibrant. Our mission is to enhance older adults’ lives with meaningful programs, resources, and connections so we can live and age strong in Boston together. For more than 50 years as a Commission, Council on Aging, and Area Agency on Aging, Age Strong provides programs and services to Boston’s older adults, including information and referrals, help with housing, nutrition, health insurance, transportation, volunteer opportunities, events/activities, and more. Age Strong publishes Boston Seniority Magazine, a free monthly publication distributed to over 350 locations. www.boston.gov/agestrong.