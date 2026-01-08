MassDOT Announces Annual Safe Routes to School Program Yard Sign Design Contest

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), through its Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program, is pleased to announce the launch of the 2026 Yard Sign Design Contest. The annual contest raises awareness for transportation-related themes that help support school safety for walking and biking to school and is open to students in second through eighth grade who attend participating SRTS partner public schools. To become an SRTS partner, school administrators can connect with their Outreach Coordinator or fill out the online form.

“Massachusetts schools are ranked # 1 in the nation and under Governor Healey, safety for all will always be our top priority. As MassDOT launches this year’s Safe Routes to School contest, we take great pride in partnering with schools, communities and today’s youth to promote safety across all modes of travel to and from school,” said Interim MassDOT Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phil Eng. “By making it fun for students and adults of all ages, it reminds us all that no matter what age we are, we can all participate, teach and learn. Watching the next generation help shape a safer, healthier transportation system for everyone who walks, bikes, rides and drives or takes transit across our state demonstrates the importance of education and that the future is bright.”

This year’s theme is centered around “no idling.” Students are tasked with creating original designs that highlight the importance of turning off vehicle engines to promote a healthy environment for nearby pedestrians. For the fourth year in a row, multilingual designs are highly encouraged.

All contest materials including a blank template will be available on the Safe Routes to School website under the Encouragement page. You can also view winning designs from past contest themes. All designs must be submitted by Monday, February 23, 2026.

The Massachusetts SRTS Program, sponsored by MassDOT and with funds from the Federal Highway Administration, promotes safer routes for students to actively get to and from school by fostering partnerships between community-led organizations, local law enforcement, education leaders, and public health departments. The Program currently serves more than 1,290 schools in over 285 communities across the Commonwealth. Through these partnerships, the Massachusetts SRTS Program highlights the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety. SRTS also provides information, materials, and resources to support schools and communities with their local SRTS initiatives.

For more information on Massachusetts Safe Routes to School visit:

www.mass.gov/safe-routes-to-school

www.facebook.com/SafeRoutes.MA

www.twitter.com/SafeRoutes_MA

www.instagram.com/srts_ma

www.linkedin.com/company/ma-safe-routes-to-school