MBTA Closes Out 2025 with Major Progress on Service Delivery, Accessibility, Infrastructure

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) reflected on 2025 improvements across the system, from more frequent service to accessibility upgrades, to safety progress, and new innovative technology, as the agency heads into 2026 with continued momentum in its charge to deliver a quality public transit experience for the general riding public.

Under the leadership of the Healey-Driscoll Administration and Interim MassDOT Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, the MBTA accelerated critical investments to rebuild aging infrastructure, modernize system operations, expand service, strengthen the workforce and attract talented professionals, and serve the communities that rely on the MBTA across the Commonwealth daily.

“Congratulations to Phil Eng and the entire team at the MBTA on another successful year,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This continues the progress and significant turnaround at the T since we took office – improving service and reliability across the system, eliminating slow zones, and opening South Coast Rail. I want to thank the Legislature for their support in providing funding to support this work. Most importantly, I want to thank riders for continuing to choose the T and playing an essential role in our efforts to improve transportation across Massachusetts.”

“I’m proud of the MBTA workforce for their efforts that have enabled the MBTA to continue to deliver improved and more reliable service across all modes, giving our riders more frequent service and time back in their day with shorter travel times. I want the public to know that we will continue to carry that same focus, discipline, and urgency into the new year,” said Interim MassDOT Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “Under the leadership of Governor Healey, Lieutenant General Driscoll, and their Administration, we are following through on our commitment to provide a safe mass transportation system that the public and businesses can rely on. With the support of the Legislature, partners across all levels of government, public transit advocates, community leaders, and most of all, the riding public, we are committed to continuous improvement, delivering meaningful projects and service in the most cost effective and efficient manner. I’m honored to work side by side with our dedicated workforce of over 8,000 employees and our industry partners as we head into 2026 and beyond.”

Key 2025 Highlights

• Major Commuter Rail Service Expansions to Southeastern Massachusetts: Passenger service on SCR began March 24, 2025. The over $1 billion project brought passenger service to the communities of Taunton, Freetown, New Bedford, Middleboro, and Fall River for the first time in 65 years on the Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line.

• Resetting High Speeds on the Red and Orange lines: Red Line Braintree Branch speeds were restored to 50 MPH for the first time in 20 years in March 2025 following the unprecedented work of the MBTA’s Maintenance of Way Department. Orange Line trains began traveling at its maximum speed of 55 MPH (up from 40 MPH) between Oak Grove and Assembly Station for the first time ever in August 2025 following the restoration of track in this area.

• Permanent Later Subway and Bus Service: All subway lines and eight frequent bus routes now offer extended service on Fridays and Saturdays with five of the MBTA’s most frequent bus routes with the highest number of later riders offering extended service every day of the week. Trip end times for these lines and routes are about one hour later compared to past service end times.

• Enhancing Fare Collection with Fare Checks: In September, Fare Engagement Representatives began issuing formal warnings and citations to riders who have not tapped at a fare gate or farebox at downtown stations and onboard vehicles. Fare Engagement Representatives expanded to more stations this winter, focusing on those with high ridership and transfer points.

• Improving Safety with Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) Installation: Last June 2025, the MBTA awarded the GLTPS contract to Piper Networks following their successful completion of “demonstration phase testing.” Since that time and throughout the rest of 2025, crews have been hard at work installing GLTPS equipment along Green Line tracks and onboard vehicles with Phase 1 of the project on track to be operational in summer 2026.

• Rebuilding the Workforce: Since the beginning of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, the MBTA has scaled its workforce and hired over 1,900 employees – the workforce is now over 8,200 strong. Thanks to the Administration and the Legislature, the MBTA will continue to upgrade its workforce in order to deliver even more safe, robust service.

• Critical Accessibility Milestones: After 19 years of steady improvements to the accessibility of its system, the MBTA has fulfilled a substantial amount of its obligations under the 2006 Joanne Daniels-Finegold, et al. v. Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Settlement Agreement. As a result, in December 2025, court-appointed independent monitor Judge Patrick King concluded his oversight role.

• Expanding Access to Income-Eligible Reduced Fares: Since its launch in September 2024, the income-eligible reduced fare program has made MBTA travel more affordable for over 38,000 riders. About 70% of riders have enrolled via an automated verification process that takes under five minutes to complete thanks to partnerships with the Registry of Motor Vehicles and Executive Office of Health and Human Services. This streamlined approach has enabled quick program growth and lays the groundwork for similar improvements coming to other reduced fare programs in the near future.

• Industry Recognition: The MBTA welcomed the American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) annual TRANSform Conference to Boston in September 2025. APTA TRANSform is the flagship event for public transportation professionals to engage in workshops, attend technical tours, and exchange best practices.

