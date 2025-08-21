Wu and the Age Strong Commission Announce New Rolling Grant Program to Support Organizations Working with Older Adults

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Age Strong Commission announced the launch of a new “Age Strong Rolling Grants” program designed to better support community organizations and individuals working with older adults age 55+ in Boston. This new program builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a home for everyone and the administration’s ongoing efforts to support older adults and expand programming opportunities across Boston neighborhoods. This program funded by the City will award up to $150,000 to organizations serving older adults.

“This new rolling grant program will allow Age Strong to expand the City’s programming and engage older adults more across every neighborhood,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “By breaking down barriers to access funding and providing multiple opportunities for organizations to apply throughout the year, our administration is working urgently to support older adults across neighborhoods. I encourage all organizations interested in making Boston a home for everyone to apply and look forward to this program building community for our older adults and expanding engaging opportunities for all residents across the city.”

“We heard from our older residents that they wanted more programming in more neighborhoods,” said Age Strong Commissioner Emily Shea. As part of the Mayor’s commitment to making Boston a home for everyone, Age Strong will award up to $150,000 in rolling grants between now and May 2026 to provide more programs in more neighborhoods to enrich the lives of older residents,” said Age Strong Commissioner Emily Shea. “We’re broadening access to funding to support creative ideas that engage older adults in meaningful, joyful, or community-building ways. We are offering expanded options for older residents, from exercise and wellness to arts, social activities, and more.”

Starting August 13, the grant application will be available to the public. Grants of up to $2,500 will be awarded on a rolling basis, with recipients announced at least every two months. Funding priorities include:

– Social engagement programming in underserved communities

– Programs that reach new participants

– Holiday or cultural celebrations

– Trip admissions or transportation

These funding priorities were developed through extensive engagement with various organizations and groups that serve older adults, aimed at addressing gaps and strengthening neighborhood based services. Often, community organizations will identify a potential programming opportunity for older adults but lack the resources to cover costs such as transportation or activity fees. Additionally, studies have shown that social isolation and loneliness can negatively impact physical health particularly in older adults, underscoring the importance of opportunities for connection. This grant program will enhance existing programs and launch new ones, and is intended to strengthen social connection among older adults and reduce barriers to funding for small or one-time activities.

“We want to create opportunities,” said José F. Massó, Chief of Human Services. “We hear from residents all the time who have wonderful ideas but just need a little funding to make them real. These rolling grants are meant to build connections that improve quality of life for our older residents.”

Grant eligibility requirements include:

– Be a nonprofit 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization or have an official fiscal sponsor

– Or be an individual representing a senior group and/or civic association

– Work with, or on behalf of older adults in Boston

– Be in good financial standing

– Have capacity to successfully complete tasks and/or activities associated with the funding request (i.e., number of staff/volunteers, staff/volunteer experience, staff/volunteers time, resources)

– Be in good standing with current or previous Age Strong grant reporting requirements

Priority will be given to applicants not currently receiving funding through Age Strong’s FY2025 Expanding Engagement Grant Program, to allow smaller and newer organizations and groups access to resources. Organizations are able to apply more than once to this year’s rolling mini-grant program and are required to demonstrate previously awarded funding has already been used before another award is disbursed by Age Strong.

This announcement builds on the City’s ongoing efforts to expand programming for older adults across Boston neighborhoods and ensure Boston is a home for every generation. In her 2025 State of the City address, Mayor Wu pledged to expand programming for older residents, including activating Age Strong programming at different sites across neighborhoods: Dewitt Center (Roxbury), Spontaneous Celebrations (Jamaica Plain), BCYF Holland Community Center (Dorchester), Union Church (South End), and The Elks (West Roxbury) ensuring older adults have regular access to opportunities for connection, learning, movement, and joy in spaces that are familiar and accessible. Earlier this month, Mayor Wu visited older adults at the Elks to highlight an additional $100,000 investment, which enabled the West Roxbury site to expand their programming from two days to three days.