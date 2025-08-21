MassCEC Awards $3.6 million to Advance Clean Energy and Climatetech Innovation

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) announced $3.6 million in funding for 20 clean energy and climatetech companies and researchers. This investment will accelerate innovation and business growth in 11 cities and towns across Massachusetts.

The grants are awarded through four of MassCEC’s programs: AmplifyMass, Catalyst, Diversity in Cleantech – Early Stage (DICES), and InnovateMass. MassVentures also supports Catalyst, DICES, and InnovateMass.

“Massachusetts leads the nation in climate innovation, and this funding reaffirms our commitment to the entrepreneurs and researchers driving this global industry,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Even as federal support wavers, we’re stepping up—investing in early-stage companies and cutting-edge research to grow our economy, create high-quality jobs, and strengthen communities across the state and beyond.”

“These awards reflect our belief that Massachusetts has a leading role to play in shaping a more affordable and abundant energy future,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We’re backing homegrown innovation with the power to scale, solve real problems, and keep the state at the forefront of this critical industry.”

“Massachusetts is home to some of the most inventive clean energy thinkers in the world,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “These awards are about turning groundbreaking ideas into practical tools that people, businesses, and communities can use to improve quality of life.”

“At MassCEC, we recognize that innovation is the backbone of a thriving economy – and it’s what Massachusetts does best. These grants empower entrepreneurs and researchers to move bold ideas from concept to reality,” said MassCEC CEO Dr. Emily Reichert. “Our commitment to support for climate technologies remains steadfast, because we know the future depends on the breakthroughs we support today.”

“MassVentures is proud to partner with MassCEC to help early-stage companies overcome barriers to commercialization,” said MassVentures CEO Charlie Hipwood. “By reducing risks along the way, we’re empowering diverse entrepreneurs and innovative solutions to succeed faster—and strengthening Massachusetts’ leadership in climatetech.”

“Massachusetts leads on clean energy, with the most climatetech startups per capita and an economic impact of more than $36B annually,” said State Senator Barry Finegold (D-Andover). “This announcement from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center is exactly the kind of investment that keeps Massachusetts competitive and moves our economy forward.”

“With the legislature’s support, the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center has helped make a $3.6 million investment in innovation to promote clean energy and emerging technologies,” said State Representative Carole Fiola (D-Fall River). “These grant awards from MassCEC demonstrate the intent to bring this funding to local organizations throughout Massachusetts and represent the state’s commitment to driving innovation, creating jobs, and building a more sustainable future in Massachusetts.”

AmplifyMass provides cost-share or added funding for federal and non-federal prime award recipients, supporting both academic researchers and companies. Since its launch in 2015, the program has awarded $24 million to 148 academic research projects and startups, resulting in over $308 million in leveraged funding.

AmplifyMass Awardees:

Tufts University (Dr. Prashant Deshlahra) – Medford, MA

$212,910 to make critical components of solar cell coatings cheaper and more energetically efficient.

The Catalyst program funds researchers and early-stage companies looking to demonstrate initial prototypes of climate technologies, while DICES supports projects led by applicants who are underrepresented in the climatetech industry or those who face economic barriers to entry. Both programs were launched in 2010 and have collectively awarded $11.6 million to 206 companies and research teams, with past recipients raising over $852 million in follow-on investment.

Catalyst/DICES Awardees:

Metal Fuels, Inc. – Charlestown, MA

$75,000 to turn industrial metal waste streams into valuable materials and energy.

Anvil Capture Systems – Somerville, MA

$75,000 to develop a novel carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technology to permanently sequester CO2 from the air.

ARISE – Winthrop, MA

$75,000 to bring advanced soil analysis directly to the field.

BlueShift – Somerville, MA

$75,000 to optimize domestic nickel extraction from industrial waste, repurposing waste, and starting a domestic supply chain for nickel.

H2 Everywhere – Boston, MA

$75,000 to produce small-scale green hydrogen production technology.

H2C Energy – Woburn, MA

$75,000 to leverage AI and robotics to accelerate the efficient production of clean hydrogen.

HKG Energy – Cambridge, MA

$75,000 to develop silicon-based anode technology for high energy density batteries.

Mira Intel – Lowell, MA

$75,000 to use drone imaging and AI-powered data analytics to detect defects in operational wind turbines.

Resolute Methane, Inc. – Somerville, MA

$75,000 to enable cost-effective and energy-efficient treatment of methane emissions from industrial agriculture sources.

University of Massachusetts Lowell (Dr. Jinde Zhang) – Lowell, MA

$75,000 to fabricate a novel superhydrophobic surface to reduce drag in marine vehicles.

InnovateMass offers grants and technical support for teams deploying new clean energy technologies or innovative combinations of existing technologies with strong commercialization potential. Including this latest round of awards, InnovateMass has provided over $23 million to 115 demonstration projects since 2013, leveraging more than $27 million in additional private and public funding.

InnovateMass Awardees:

MacroCycle Technologies Inc. – Cambridge, MA

$350,000 to demonstrate its novel SolvoGenesis process that enables plastic waste to efficiently convert into virgin-grade polymers.

Prophet AI – Somerville, MA

$223,400 to demonstrate its waste-eliminating artificial intelligence-powered poultry welfare monitoring system that helps farmers reduce premature mortality.

Orpheus Ocean – New Bedford, MA

$276,886 to demonstrate its autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) technology that helps reduce costs in developing offshore assets.

Forma Systems – Charlottesville, VA (pilot demonstration project in MA)

$290,300 to demonstrate its shape-optimized concrete floor systems that reduce concrete consumption and emissions during construction.

Active Surfaces – Woburn MA

$350,000 to demonstrate its lightweight, flexible, rooftop solar technology that reduces installation costs through adhesion.

ThinkLabs AI, Inc. – New York, NY (pilot demonstration project in MA)

$350,000 to demonstrate its artificial intelligence software that assists grid operators in managing the generation, distribution, and consumption of electricity.

Noble Carbon – Pittsfield, MA

$350,000 to demonstrate its innovative and reverse-compatible circuit that helps residents and businesses manage electricity use and bills.

Air Space Intelligence Inc. – Boston, MA

$350,000 to demonstrate its artificial intelligence-driven, scenario-based modeling platform that optimizes utility-scale energy storage

EQORE – Concord, MA

$350,000 to demonstrate its behind-the-meter battery storage system for commercial and industrial energy usage.

For more information about these programs, visit www.masscec.com/masscec-funding/technology-market.

Massachusetts Clean Energy Center is a state economic development agency dedicated to accelerating the growth of the clean energy and climatetech sector across the Commonwealth to spur job creation, deliver statewide environmental benefits, and secure long-term economic opportunities for the people of Massachusetts. Since 2010, MassCEC has awarded nearly $800 million in programs and investments and attracted more than $2.8 billion in private and public funds.