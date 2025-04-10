Senator DiDomenico Joins Student Government Day with Constituents

Senator Sal DiDomenico attended a State House event recently as civically minded students from his district and all over the state came to the building for the 78th Annual Student Government Day. This event takes place every April, with young students getting dressed up and sitting in State House chambers, getting put into roles of elected officials to observe and learn.

“I had the pleasure of spending time with students from my district and presenting them with citations for their efforts to get engaged and learn more about their government,” said DiDomenico. “I want to thank the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) for planning this fantastic event that can inspire a new generation of civically engaged people in our state.”