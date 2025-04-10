Greater Boston and Mystic Valley residents should contact ABCD

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) urges residents in Greater Boston and the Mystic Valley to review the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) eligibility guidelines even if they don’t consider themselves low or moderate income and apply where applicable. HEAP benefits are awarded based on household size and annual income. Residents across all income levels have been impacted by this winter’s severe cold and tremendous heating prices. For FY25, as much as $1,500 can be provided in fuel assistance for eligible households.

“A warm home is essential to health and well being,” said ABCD President and CEO Sharon Scott-Chandler. “This winter has been unprecedented in terms of heating costs for people at all income levels. We want to help as many people as possible. We can also help with utility bill advocacy to reduce overdue heating utility bills and facilitate communication with service providers.”

ABCD HEAP payments are made directly to companies that supply a household’s primary heat source for eligible households in Boston, Brookline, Newton and seven communities in the Mystic Valley: Malden, Medford, Everett, Melrose, Stoneham, Winchester and Woburn. Last year, ABCD received nearly 22,000 HEAP applications, which speaks to the need for and the efficacy of the program.

Earlier in March, ABCD Director of Energy Services Andrea Mendoza participated in a roundtable in Washington D.C. convened by Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass) with Massachusetts-based Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) providers, consumer advocates, and national energy assistance organizations to discuss the urgent need to strengthen and expand LIHEAP to better serve families struggling with rising energy costs. Markey is a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

“It was an honor to join Senator Markey’s roundtable and discuss the challenges faced by those experiencing energy insecurity,” said Mendoza. “We deeply appreciate his unwavering support for LIHEAP and are excited about the reintroduction of his “Heating and Cooling Relief Act.” These programs are indispensable in helping to uplift many in our communities and promote a better future for everyone.”

More information about HEAP eligibility guidelines and other energy efficiency programs is available at bostonabcd.org/heat. Residents of Boston, Brookline and Newton can apply by calling ABCD at 617-357-6012. Residents of the Mystic Valley region can call ABCD’s Malden Fuel Assistance office at 781-322-6284. They can also call their neighborhood center and make an appointment to fill out fuel assistance forms in person. All Massachusetts residents can apply online at toapply.org/MassLIHEAP