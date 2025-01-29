Josh Kraft will Run for Mayor of Boston

Staff Report

Josh Kraft, president of the New England Patriots Foundation and former CEO and president of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, will be a candidate for mayor of Boston in the 2025 election. Kraft, who is the son of Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution, filed papers with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance Monday. Josh Kraft will make an official announcement about his candidacy next week. Asked about his decision to run for mayor, Kraft said, “I love the City of Boston, most importantly all the great people I’ve met – hard working, committed, and caring. I’d be honored to have the opportunity and the privilege to work with all of them in a bigger and more impactful role.”

Kraft worked for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston for 30 years, making a tremendous impact on people’s lives throughout his distinguished service. Kraft founded the Chelsea Boys and Girls Club and served as its executive director. He launched a major fundraising drive that led to the construction of a spectacular, state-of-the-art $11 million clubhouse in Chelsea.

The club became the city’s largest youth organization, with its members following Kraft’s lead and regularly participating in community service projects. Kraft later became the president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, and served 12 years in the position. Widely admired for his philanthropy and leadership of the organization, Kraft had the honor of having the Mattapan clubhouse named the Josh Kraft Mattapan Teen Center. Kraft, who resides in the North End, will likely be challenging Mayor Michelle Wu, who has yet to formally announce her intention to seek re-election.