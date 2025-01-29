News

Boston Family Day Returns This Weekend

Photo Courtesy of The City of Boston
Mayor Michelle Wu’s Boston Family Days program expands on her successful BPS Sundays initiative, offering Boston Public Schools families free access to cultural institutions like the Museum of Science, Franklin Park Zoo, and more. Sunday, February 2, marks the third day of this program. Shown above, the Mayor shown with her family and other Boston families during the last Family Day trip to the Isabella Stewart Gardner museum.

